NJPW G1 Climax tournament night one lineup for Saturday morning’s A-Block matches

September 18, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena.

-Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura.

-Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.

-Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi in an A-Block tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The tournament shows will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary beginning early Saturday morning at 3CT/4ET. It’s unclear when the English commentary feed will be available.


