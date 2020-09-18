NJPW G1 Climax tournament night one lineup for Saturday morning’s A-Block matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday morning’s NJPW G1 Climax tournament event in Osaka, Japan at Edion Arena.
-Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura.
-Will Ospreay vs. Yujiro Takahashi in an A-Block tournament match.
-Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi in an A-Block tournament match.
-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki in an A-Block tournament match.
-Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White in an A-Block tournament match.
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi in an A-Block tournament match.
Powell’s POV: The tournament shows will stream live on the New Japan World streaming service with Japanese commentary beginning early Saturday morning at 3CT/4ET. It’s unclear when the English commentary feed will be available.
