ROH Notes: Two matches announced for the Best in the World free first hour, matches set for the next two ROH Wrestling television shows, Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guests, talkshow segment added to the pay-per-view lineup

July 2, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s ROH Wrestling television show includes Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe in a Fight on the Farm, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Fred Yehi for the ROH Pure Championship.

-The July 10 edition of ROH Wrestling features Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Brody King and Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a three-way tag match.

-Bandido will be Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROH Strong podcast heading into his ROH World Championship match against Rush at the Best in the World pay-per-view.

-The ROH Best in the World Hour One free portion will feature PCO and Danhausen vs. The Bouncers, and Demonic Flamita vs. Rey Horus.

-Matt Taven will host a “Trending with Taven” talkshow at Best in the World.

-PJ Black vs. Ryan Mooney in a Pure Rules match will stream on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes Bandido interview comments, the Women’s Division Wednesday match for next week, Vita VonStarr’s status for the ROH Women’s Championship tournament, and more.

