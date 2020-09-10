MLW television show changing nights

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that MLW Fusion is changing nights.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) is moving nights. Starting next week, fans can tune in to fubo Sports Network Wednesday nights at 7pm ET to watch the latest major league action with a replay at 10pm ET.

“Moving to a weeknight and in prime time was one of our goals with The Restart,” said Court Bauer, MLW CEO & Founder. “fubo Sports offers us two great windows to catch the realest wrestling in the sport while placing us on over 75 million screens.”

fubo Sports Network is a live free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field.

Available on over 75 million devices; consumers can stream fubo Sports Network for free on Pluto TV, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels, Plex and XUMO as well as through fuboTV’s subscription service and on fubosportsnetwork.com.

fubo Sports Network features original programming, live sports and programming from partners including: MLW, USA Today, FanDuel, The Players Tribune, Stadium, VSiN, Campus Lore and many more.

Powell’s POV: As if Wednesday nights were not crowded enough, MLW will now air in the hour leading up to AEW Dynamite and the NXT television show. It’s worth noting that MLW did not list a name for their television series. Court Bauer previously indicated that they were considering the idea of changing from MLW Fusion to MLW Underground, but nothing has been made official. My understanding is that the MLW show will premiere on Wednesdays and that episode will air Saturday on beIN Sports. MLW also has a deal with DAZN, so there will be additional content on that streaming service. I am under the impression that MLW wanted to run Thursdays on Fubo, but Fubo made the call to run Wednesdays.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...