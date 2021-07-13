Accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit against WWE star Matt Riddle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Samantha Tavel filed to dismiss her sexual assault lawsuit against WWE star Matt Riddle on Monday. Tavel, who works as Candy Cartwright, accused Riddle of choking her and forcing her to perform oral sex in a van while the two were in a relationship together in 2018. “The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future,” Tavel’s attorney John Chwarzynski told TMZ.com. Riddle’s attorney did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

Powell’s POV: Riddle denied Tavel’s claims. He admitted that he had an affair with Tavel, yet was insistent that he did not sexually assault her. Tavel’s attorney apparently declined to tell TMZ whether the two sides reached an out of court settlement, but that seems like a strong possibility.