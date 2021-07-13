7/13 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as special referee, Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match, Gigi Dolin vs. Sarray, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Tyler Rust vs. Bobby Fish

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired live July 13, 2021 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s Great American Bash show aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

1. Dakota Kai vs. Ember Moon. Both women were even to start. Kai hit Moon with a Face Wash for a two count. Kai worked on Moon with a kick variations and pin attempts. Moon caught one kick and got a two count rollup on Kai. Moon gave Kai a suicide dive into the plexiglass barricade at ringside. The show cut to picture-in-picture commercial.[c]

Moon got a rollup on Kai back from the break. Kai caught Moon with a handstand Scorpion Kick. Kai then tripped Moon off the top rope. Kai hit Moon with a Face Wash kick. Kai hit Moon with a Roll of the Dice for a two count. Moon recoverd and hit Kai with a Frankensteiner in the corner. Kai regained the advantage and hit Moon with the Go To Kick for the victory.

Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon via pinfall in 12:59.

The lights went off all of a sudden. When they came back on Xia Li made her entrance. Kai tried to confront Li, but Li bypassed her and walked straight to confront Raquel Gonzalez. Li challenged Gonzalez to a Women’s Championship match.

A video aired of Diamond Mine being interviewed on WWE’s Youtube Page. Malcolm Bivens handled the talking and talked up Diamond Mine to McKenzie Mitchell. Bivens talked about laying out an open challenge. Bobby Fish showed up and wanted to face his old Undisputed Era teammate Roderick Strong. Bivens said that the open challenge was for Tyler Rust. Fish accepted. Vic Joseph noted that Rust vs. Fish will happen after the break…

John’s Thoughts: A really hard worked and entertaining match between two of WWE’s best overall in-ring talents (I would argue, not just in the Women’s Division). Now that Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart are called up to the main roster, that leaves Ember Moon without a partner. I’m also disappointed that it takes what would have been a hot Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai feud off the table. Li vs Gonzalez should be very iteresting

A vignette aired for Ikeman Jiro where Jiro introduced himself. He talked about “Ikeman” meaning beautiful, but he’s still here to kick your ass. He talked about being trained by Great Muta and Tajiri.

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in on commentary where Barrett introduced a video of Cameron Grimes being LA Knight’s butler. Grimes showed up to Knight’s front door and talked about how he’s holding his end of the bargain because he’s a man of his word. He said he’s going “to the broom”! Knight told Grimes to clean up the toilets.

Knight had people give Grimes a makeover. They sorta just cleanly groomed Grimes’s hair and beard. Knight laughed at Grimes, but Grimes actually liked the clean look…