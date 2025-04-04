WWE Smackdown preview: Last Man Standing match and a debut set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match

-Rey Fenix debuts

-Naomi vs. B-Fab

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET (I already miss those early UK start times!). My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).