WWE Smackdown preview: Last Man Standing match and a debut set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match
-Rey Fenix debuts
-Naomi vs. B-Fab
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET (I already miss those early UK start times!). My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment