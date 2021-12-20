WWE Raw in Milwaukee (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Steve Austin, Rob Van Dam, Trish Stratus, Anthony Bowens, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Toscano, Gran Akuma, Gene Okerlund, Lizmark

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. The show includes Edge hosting the Cutting Edge talkshow with Maryse as his guest. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Junji Hirata is 65 today. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) is 49 today.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) is 48 today. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.

-Gran Akuma is 47 today.

-The late Gene Okerlund was born on December 19, 1942. He died on January 2, 2019 at age 76.

-Steve Austin turned 57 on Saturday.

-Rob Van Dam (Rob Szatkowski) turned 51 on Saturday.

-Trish Stratus (Patricia Stratigeas) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Anthony Bowens turned 31 on Saturday.

-The late Lizmark (Juan Banos) was born on December 18, 1950. He died at age 64 from respiratory failure on December 16, 2015.