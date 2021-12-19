12/19 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Rocky Romero, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson vs. Black Tiger, JR Kratos, and Royce Isaacs, and The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Brogan Finlay and Jordan Clearwater

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Rocky Romero, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson vs. Black Tiger, JR Kratos, and Royce Isaacs, and The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Brogan Finlay and Jordan Clearwater (15:53)…

Click here to stream or download the December 19 NJPW Strong audio review.

