WWE Survivor Series, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, and NJPW Strong coverage, Miss Elizabeth, Dara Singh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Survivor Series will be held on Sunday in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. The show is headlined by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in non-title matches. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET followed by the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show includes final hype for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Norfolk. The show includes Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now be available on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) was born on November 19, 1928. He died of a heart attack on July 12, 2012 at age 83.

-The late Elizabeth Hulette was born on November 19, 1960. She died of an overdose on May 1, 2003 at age 42.