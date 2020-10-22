What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: Final first round Heritage Cup tournament match, contract signing

October 22, 2020

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams in a Heritage Cup tournament match.

-Walter and Ilja Dragunov contract signing for next week’s NXT UK Title match.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK premieres Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.