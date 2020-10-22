NXT UK TV preview: Final first round Heritage Cup tournament match, contract signing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Trent Seven vs. Kenny Williams in a Heritage Cup tournament match.

-Walter and Ilja Dragunov contract signing for next week’s NXT UK Title match.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK premieres Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network.



