AEW Full Gear lineup: The updated card for the November pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 7 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW World Championship.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Cody vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

-The finals of the Eliminator Tournament for a future AEW Championship match.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match.

Powell’s POV: Cody will defend the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy on next week’s Dynamite, and the winner will defend against Allin. The show is looking good already, and it should look even better if we get the expected Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page tournament finals. Full Gear will be available via pay-per-view television and BR/Live pay-per-view in the United States, and via FITE.TV for international viewers. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review after the show.



