AEW media call report: Live notes on Tony Khan speaking with the pro wrestling media ahead of Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, December 28, 2023 to promote Saturday’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan opened the call by saying it’s been a very exciting time in AEW television. He said it would be an exciting call and he would talk more about the science of pro wrestling than he typically does.

-The first caller questioned why AEW is running the Nassau Coliseum over other venues in the market. Khan said it’s a great venue with a lot of pro wrestling history. Khan also spoke about the success of Wrestle Dream and All In. He said he was at the last playoff game the New York Islanders ever won at Nassau Coliseum. He promised Worlds End would be a great show.

-Khan was asked if The Devil saga was inspired by the Black Scorpion and whether we will find out the identity of the character at Worlds End. Khan said he expects there to be some revelations at the pay-per-view. He also said he’s excited to talk about some of the things they’ve been doing in AEW and touted the episodic nature of the storyline.

-I asked Khan how he feels about AEW’s long term standing with Warner Bros. Discovery and if he feels like he has viable alternatives if they don’t extend their partnership beyond the current deal. Khan said they have a great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. He said they are days away from their five-year anniversary. He said he’s excited to work with WBD in 2024 and there will be a lot of exciting discussions about AEW television rights beyond that. He said he would talk more about Collision during the call. Khan said they are still under an exclusive agreement with WBD so there’s only so much he can say, but he knows there’s a lot of interest, including in Ring of Honor from outside parties. He said he thinks there will “likely be a lot of suitors for AEW” and said they would find out for sure as we get closer to the end of the year. He once again said it’s been great working with WBD and it would take a heck of an offer for them to go elsewhere.

-Khan was asked about Daniel Garcia’s performance in the Continental Classic. Khan said he thinks Garcia came out of the tournament better than he went in. Garcia told Khan that he feels like he came out of the tournament a better wrestler.

-The next caller sought Khan’s reaction to Hiroshi Tanahashi being named the new president of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Khan said he’s very excited about it and also had positive things to say about the outgoing president. He said he’s valued his experience working with Tanahashi and said he’s one of the smartest and most prepared wrestlers that he’s worked with. He said everyone in AEW and NJPW “respects the hell out of Tanahashi.” Khan called Tanahashi a great person, a great professional, and a great leader.