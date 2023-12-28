NXT TV rating for the final edition of 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 670,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 641,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.17 rating. Yes, NXT actually beat Monday’s Raw in the key demo. Of course, Raw was a “best of” show that aired on Christmas night, but it’s still a fun trivia note. One year earlier, the December 27, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 558,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for the final show of the year.