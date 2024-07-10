NXT TV rating: NXT Heatwave fallout show with The Rascalz reunion and Joe Hendry

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 656,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 542,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. The show bounced back from the low numbers drawn during the holiday week. One year earlier, the July 11, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 671,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating for Judgment Day vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.