WWE Raw rating: Post Money in the Bank edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.759 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.878 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.62 rating.

Powell’s POV: The show featured unadvertised appearances by CM Punk and the returning Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see how the show performs on Monday with the follow-up to the Ripley and Dominik Mysterio cliffhanger. One year earlier, the July 10, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.809 million viewers and a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the MLB Home Run Derby.