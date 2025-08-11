UFC inks new media rights deal with Paramount

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

UFC and Paramount issued the following press release on Monday to announce their new media rights agreement.

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEW YORK, NY – August 11, 2025 – Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, (“Paramount”) (NASDAQ: PSKY) and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced a seven-year media rights agreement in which Paramount will become the exclusive home of all UFC events in the U.S.

Starting in 2026, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC’s full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform, Paramount+, with select numbered events to be simulcast on CBS, Paramount’s leading broadcast network.

As part of the agreement, UFC and Paramount will move away from UFC’s existing Pay-Per-View model in favor of making these premium events available at no additional cost to the expansive U.S. subscriber base of Paramount+. This shift in distribution strategy will unlock greater accessibility and discoverability for sports fans and provide an important catalyst for driving engagement and further subscriber growth for Paramount+. Paramount intends to explore UFC rights outside the U.S. as they become available in the future.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact,” said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount. “Paramount’s advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms. Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win. We look forward to delivering this premium content to millions of fans in the U.S., and potentially beyond.”

“This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset,” said Ariel Emanuel, Executive Chair and CEO, TKO. “Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy. We believe wholeheartedly in David’s vision and look forward to being in business with a company that will prioritize technology as a means to enhance storytelling and the overall viewing experience.”

“Paramount is a platinum partner with significant reach,” said Mark Shapiro, President and COO, TKO. “Our new agreement unlocks powerful opportunities at TKO for years to come – meaningful economics for investors; expanded premium inventory for global brand partners; and deeper engagement for UFC’s passionate fanbase. Just as importantly, our athletes will love this new stage.”

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. UFC events take place year-round with approximately 43 live events annually, delivering more than 350 hours of live event content. In the U.S., UFC has approximately 100 million fans who are highly engaged across linear, digital, and social platforms. Further, UFC is one of the few truly global sports properties, with programming reaching nearly 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories in 50 languages, as well as a roster of approximately 600 of the world’s best male and female MMA athletes representing 75 countries.

The seven-year term, which begins in 2026, has an average annual value (“AAV”) of $1.1 billion. The contract’s payment schedule is weighted more toward the back end of the deal.

Powell’s POV: This is a major move that brings UFC events to Paramount+ without requiring subscribers to pay additonal pay-per-view fees. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Paramount+ subscription price increase of some kind. Hell, Peacock just announced an increase days after it was announced that WWE programming will leaving that streaming service next year. Either way, UFC fans should save a good chunk of change by not paying pay-per-view prices.