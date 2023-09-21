TKO stock takes a significant hit

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO stock opened the day at $96.16 per share. As of 11:43 a.m. CT, the price has dropped to $88.49 per share.

Powell’s POV: The stock hit seems to be in reaction to WWE announcing its new Smackdown television deal with USA Network. Despite reports of WWE gaining a 40 percent increase over its current deal with Fox, apparently the now former shareholders were not happy with the deal.