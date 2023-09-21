TKO stock takes a significant hit

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TKO stock opened the day at $96.16 per share. As of 11:43 a.m. CT, the price has dropped to $88.49 per share.
Powell’s POV: The stock hit seems to be in reaction to WWE announcing its new Smackdown television deal with USA Network. Despite reports of WWE gaining a 40 percent increase over its current deal with Fox, apparently the now former shareholders were not happy with the deal.
Cable TV access, through traditional means or streaming, now constitutes less than 50% of the US, meanwhile OTA channels have more reach than ever. Getting 40% more money means nothing if the exposure takes a massive drop.