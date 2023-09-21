Additional WWE talent cuts 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers have been added to the list of WWE talent cuts. Credit for some of the information goes to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com or Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

-Elias

-Rick Boogs

-Riddick Moss

-Top Dolla

Powell’s POV: Yes, this means Ezekiel is gone from WWE too. I’m not making light of his departure. I just figured I’d save my email inbox from getting the same joke from 50 different readers. Elias’s last match was a battle royal on the May 15 edition of Raw. Boogs, whose last match was also a battle royal, last appeared at SummerSlam. Moss’s girlfriend Emma was also released earlier today.