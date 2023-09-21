Aliyah announces her WWE exit

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) has apparently been released by WWE. She announced on social media that she is no longer with the company.

Powell’s POV: The talent cuts are clearly underway given that Mustafa Ali and Emma both announced their WWE departures today. Aliyah’s last match with WWE was over a year ago on September 12, 2022.