Aliyah announces her WWE exit

September 21, 2023

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Aliyah (Nhooph Al-Areebi) has apparently been released by WWE. She announced on social media that she is no longer with the company.

Powell’s POV: The talent cuts are clearly underway given that Mustafa Ali and Emma both announced their WWE departures today. Aliyah’s last match with WWE was over a year ago on September 12, 2022.

  1. Bob September 21, 2023 @ 10:23 am

    Still got the money for Nia though eh.

