WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Split location show featuring a title rematch and a debut

July 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Toni Storm debuts.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, plus portions of the show will be broadcast from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida. This will also be the brand’s first show coming out of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review afterward.

