NXT Level Up results (3/8): O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights, Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame, and Scrypts vs. Dion Lennox

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 108)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed March 8, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Scrypts made his way to the ring accompanied by Bronco Nima and Lucien Price as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Scrypts (w/Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) vs. Dion Lennox. Lennox powered Scrypts down to the mat as the opening bell rang. Scrypts elbowed his way out of an attempted waist lock takedown but was rocked once more as Lennox hit a corner splash and a northern lights suplex for a two count. Scrypts worked on the arms and neck of Lennox applying the pressure with the aid of the ring ropes and hit a diving crossbody for a near fall of his own. Scrypts worked on the shoulder as the audience showed their support for Lennox. Lennox dropped Scrypts with the running powerslam and attempted to finish. Scrypts grabbed at the shoulder of Lennox to escape and Scrypts followed up with the cartwheel cutter for the victory.

Scrypts defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 5:51.

The commentary team hyped Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame for after the break…[c]

2. Karmen Petrovic vs. Izzi Dame (w/Kiana James). Petrovic applied a side headlock early in the contest but Dame powered through and dropped Petrovic with a pump kick. Dame wore out Petrovic choking her on the middle and bottom ropes before rocking Petrovic with a series of rib breakers for a near fall. Dame looked to finish Petrovic with a torture rack but Petrovic hit a standing sliced bread and attempted to finish Dame with a spinning sidekick who blocked the attempt. Taking advantage Dame hit the elevated flapjack for the win.

Izzi Dame defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 4:27.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Dante Chen vs. Tavion Heights. Chen wearing tribal like facepaint attempted to take the fight to Heights using his speed and agility to gain the early advantage until Heights took down Chen. Heights worked on the arm sending Chen down to the canvas. Chen rolled through and applied a crucifix for a two count before Chen transitioned into neck lock to wear down Heights. Late in the match, the two exchanged punches before Heights rocked Chen with a strong dropkick and the doctor bomb for a close near fall. Chen hit Heights with a kick and a side slam and went for the roaring chop which Heights avoided and took Chen on a suplex ride to put away the Singaporean.

Tavion Heights defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 7:08.

Post match, both men shook hands and hugged as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: My takeaway from this week’s episode is the improvements made by Karmen Petrovic. She looked good in there and it was her best showing to date before falling in defeat to Izzi Dame and is the match to seek out if you are short on time. Who doesn’t want to see a woman who swings a Katana sword around succeed?