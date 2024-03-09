AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Chris Jericho vs. Titan
-The debut of “The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson
-Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight
-Mariah May in action
Powell's POV: Collision was taped on Thursday in Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show tonight on TNT at 7CT/8ET.
