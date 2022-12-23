AEW Rampage lineup: Trios Casino Battle Royale set for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s AEW Rampage television show.
-The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale (entrants below)
-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen in an eliminator match
-Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
-Wardlow speaks about facing Samoa Joe for the TNT Title on Dynamite
-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz speak
Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum.
The following teams were listed on Dynamite for the casino battle royale:
-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli
-Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno
-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor
-Rush, Dralistico(?), Preston Vance
-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox
-Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade
-Angelico, Luther, Serpentico
-Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, Tony Nese
