AEW Rampage lineup: Trios Casino Battle Royale set for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s AEW Rampage television show.

-The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale (entrants below)

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen in an eliminator match

-Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

-Wardlow speaks about facing Samoa Joe for the TNT Title on Dynamite

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

The following teams were listed on Dynamite for the casino battle royale:

-Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli

-Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno

-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor

-Rush, Dralistico(?), Preston Vance

-Dante Martin, Darius Martin, AR Fox

-Kip Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade

-Angelico, Luther, Serpentico

-Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, Tony Nese