First match set for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view

September 10, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington at Climate Pledge Arena.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Powell’s POV: Danielson issued the challenge on AEW Collision and the match was officially announced a short time later. There was no mention of Sabre’s NJPW TV Title being at stake. The newest AEW pay-per-view is a tribute to the late Antonio Inoki, who died on October 1, 2022.

