AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the late night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 398,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 526,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.22 rating in the same demo. Rampage was bumped to later start time of roughly 10:45CT/11:45ET by TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament, which dominated the ratings on multiple networks on Friday. Rampage will return to its usual time slot on Friday.