NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT North American Champion

-Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT North American Champion

-A member of No Quarter Catch Crew defends the NXT Heritage Cup vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Je’Von Evans vs. Noam Dar

