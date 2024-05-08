TKO first quarter earnings report and call, AEW Dynamite in Edmonton (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Tommaso Ciampa, Iyo Sky, Akebono Taro, Nick Busick

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TKO will release the 2024 first quarter earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE related items.

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. The show features Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite/Rampage in Edmonton. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. B and F finished tied for second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) is 39.

-Iyo Sky (Masami Odate) is 34.

-The late Akebono Taro (born Chadwick Rowan) was born May 8, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 54 last month.

-The late “Big Bully” Nick Busick died of cancer at age 63 on May 8, 2018.