AEW Dynamite on-site report: Bailin’s in-person notes on CM Punk’s shirt being sold, Dan Lambert in the crowd, Lamar Jackson, the AEW meet and greet event

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena and wrote the following report.

We were able to get right into the arena without standing in the lines as I had purchased the Meet and Greets for my son. The last time we came to this venue, he opted to only meet Orange Cassidy. This time around he wanted to do them all. He met Skye Blue, Ethan Page, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. They all took the time to talk to him. He actually told Eddie that he was a Red Sox fan. Thankfully, Ortiz was able to talk Eddie down. Ok, no, that last part didn’t happen. It did cause the whole room to then start talking baseball. But that was only the beginning of our night.

Of course, we went to the merch stand and the CM Punk shirt that was on sale in DC last month was being sold again here. Without question, The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me” t-shirt and foam fingers were the biggest sellers. I bought two of the foam fingers for the kids and the Acclaimed shirt. My son won’t be wearing that one to school.

From there we went to our seats. The arena was maybe 80 percent full. They kept the empty seats near the hard cam side so part of it may have been by design. We were sitting in the second row this time and it may have been the luckiest seats I have ever sat in. I didn’t realize it until right before Dynamite started but I was sitting next to local wrestling celebrity Larry Legend. It also turns out that next to him was where Jade Cargill’s Baddie section sat. In front of them sat Rick Ross and his entourage for a few minutes.

This is also where Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and other Baltimore Ravens’ players sat. I don’t geek out often, but even I was excited to be that close and get to high five him, my son did too. Its also where Jon Moxley came out for and where he left after his match with Lee Moriarty. W Morrissey also was standing directly in front of us before attacking The Acclaimed.

Dan Lambert who was walking around in a Baltimore Orioles shirt.

I am currently rewatching the show as I write this and the Jade Cargill match is on. The cameras missed Nyla Rose hitting Kiera Hogan with the microphone before running off.

After Dynamite went off the air Tony Khan came out and hyped up a couple more Elevation matches that were about to happen. He was about to introduce Matt Hardy, but Stokely Hathaway came out with Ethan Page and Morrisey. Hathaway told TK to leave and he did. Hathaway, Page, and Morrisey came to the ring. Page spoke about being the new number one contender and then Hathaway called Private Party to the ring. Hathaway said Private Party were at his training school and were learning a lot. Isiah Kassidy said he learned nothing but was threatened by Hathaway. Matt Hardy came out and they all had words. Page and Morrissey had their backs turned and Hardy gave Hathaway a Twist of Fate. Hardy and Private Party left the ring and Hardy said Hathaway fainted when Page talked about being AEW World Champion.

This was really just another fun night out with AEW. There really is nothing like an AEW crowd. While I can be critical of AEW while reviewing Elevation, there really is nothing like being a part of an AEW crowd. While I don’t know when the next time will be, I can at least guarantee there will be a next time and I will be there again.