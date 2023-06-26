What's happening...

Bryan Danielson injured during Forbidden Door main event

June 26, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson stated during the Forbidden Door media scrum that trainers believe he suffered a fractured right forearm during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Danielson expects to miss between six and eight weeks.

Powell’s POV: So Danielson essentially worked a good portion of the match with one arm? Amazing. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. On a side note, Sting was involved with a frightening spot with Sammy Guevara, who jumped from the top rope and tried to give him a cutter on the way down. Although Sting’s head hit the mat hard, he said he was fine in the post show media session. In fact, Sting is even booked in a Tornado Tag Team match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. THEGREATESTTHREE June 26, 2023 @ 1:56 am

    I posted the same thing on your live review. My apologies for not reading this first

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.