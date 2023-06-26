Bryan Danielson injured during Forbidden Door main event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson stated during the Forbidden Door media scrum that trainers believe he suffered a fractured right forearm during his match with Kazuchika Okada. Danielson expects to miss between six and eight weeks.

Powell’s POV: So Danielson essentially worked a good portion of the match with one arm? Amazing. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery. On a side note, Sting was involved with a frightening spot with Sammy Guevara, who jumped from the top rope and tried to give him a cutter on the way down. Although Sting’s head hit the mat hard, he said he was fine in the post show media session. In fact, Sting is even booked in a Tornado Tag Team match on Wednesday’s Dynamite.