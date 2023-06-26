WWE Raw in Savannah (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Layla El, Mark Haskins, Princesa Sugehit, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Jackie Fargo, Buddy Rogers, Billy Watson, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

Birthdays and Notables

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) is 81 today.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) is 49 today.

-Mark Jindrak is 45 today.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013 at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992 at age 71.

-Damien Demento turned 65 on Sunday.

-Layla El turned 46 on Sunday.

-Princesa Sugehit (Ernestina Sugehit Salazar Martínez) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Mark Haskins turned 35 on Sunday.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson (William Potts) was born on June 25, 1915. He died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

-Adam Pearce turned 45 on Saturday.

-Rey Horus turned 39 on Saturday.

-Jessamyn Duke turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife Nancy Benoit, 43, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.