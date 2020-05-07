WWE memorabilia series picked up by A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A&E announced that a new WWE documentary series called The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures. The series will follow the hunt for lost WWE memorabilia and will feature Triple H and Stephanie McMahon leading a team of collectors and wrestling stars in searching for the items. Read the official press release at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: This sounds like an interesting series, as I’m curious to see what type of memorabilia they will be searching for. It’s a good way for WWE to collect another programming fee without having to deliver more in-ring content.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

