Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: The mystery crate is more intriguing than the mystery attacker, a big win for Je’Von Evans, a forgettable verbal exchange, Oba Femi’s indecisiveness

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

WWE Raw Hits

The mystery crate: Is Gobbeldy Gooker Jr. on his way to WWE? Let’s hope not. Rather, the crate gimmick could be similar to the classic gift box angles with Abdullah the Butcher and Cactus Jack, or when Terry Funk returned to ECW in a box. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen one of those angles, and it would be a really fun way for Chris Jericho, who surely remembers those angles, to make his return to WWE (ideally, without a chainsaw). Given today’s news that Dominik Mysterio is wearing Dude Wipes branding on his ring gear, we can’t rule out the possibility that the mystery crate will be filled with Slim Jims, Snickers bars, or some other items from one of TKO’s numerous corporate sponsorship deals. Hopefully, the company has something clever in mind, as this is sure to generate a lot of interest heading into the Elimination Chamber.

Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match: It took eight qualifiers to get an upset, but it was worth the wait. Really, I don’t mind that the other qualifiers were predictable because it’s led to a lot of star power in the Chamber matches. Even so, it’s fun to see Evans get his first big win on the main roster. I suspect he’s in the match because he’s capable of pulling off some big stunts inside the unique structure. So while he may not be in it to win it, Evans pinning Dom should set him up with an Intercontinental Title match. It was a logical move to keep Gunther out of the match if he wasn’t going to win, as there’s no reason to waste one of his rare pin or submission losses in a Chamber match.

Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso: A good win for the Vision trio following the temporary loss of Bron Breakker to injury. Ideally, they will use this time to add some layers to these characters and establish some interesting dynamics within the group. The latest attack by the mystery man was more of the same. My interest in the reveal wanes with each repetitive attack.

CM Punk and Finn Balor: A soft Hit. The storytelling of Balor’s desire to beat Punk on his own, which upset JD McDonagh, was interesting, as they could be setting up Balor’s exit from Judgment Day. The short-term problem is that the threat of outside interference is the best way to sell most fans on Balor having any chance to beat Punk.

Penta vs. El Grande Americano for a shot at the Intercontinental Title: A soft Hit. While a stronger win for Penta minus the outside interference would have been ideal heading into a title match, it did continue the story of the original Americano making life difficult for his imposter and his sidekicks.

Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match: A soft Hit for a quality match with the expected outcome of Asuka beating Bayley. Maxxine Dupri attacking Natalya after the match made storyline sense, but I’m just not into Dupri’s act. Conversely, the new Nattie character is intriguing, and lord knows she deserves a good run after the way she’s been horribly booked over the years, so hopefully she dominates Dupri and moves on to bigger and better things.

WWE Raw Misses

Becky Lynch and AJ Lee: Lee’s promo was oddly bragadocious for a babyface, and I have no idea what she was going for when she said her gift to the fans was that the women’s division existed before her and after her. Hey, everyone, my gift to you is that the internet existed before this website and, barring something cataclysmic, it will continue exist after this website. You’re welcome! Anyway, the segment didn’t get much better once Becky Lynch came out and acted so rattled by Lee that she didn’t take advantage of her chance to take the first swing. I’m looking forward to their match at the Elimination Chamber event, but that has nothing to do with this disappointing verbal exchange.

Stephanie Vaquer interrupts Michael Cole’s interview with Liv Morgan: They should have had someone else conduct the interview and presented this as if it were airing live. At least then the wait for the translation would have been explained. As it played out, it came off like a cheap stunt designed to get social media and YouTube views. It was weird to see Liv cry in response to whatever Vaquer said in Spanish upon the live airing, and watching the translated version didn’t make it any better. Wrestlers routinely insult one another in promos and verbal exchanges. Vaquer’s words didn’t strike me as being harsh enough to justify Morgan’s emotional reaction. Hopefully, Morgan’s character will provide a good explanation next week.

Oba Femi: Just pick a damn brand already. Oba’s indecisiveness over signing with Raw or Smackdown is starting to rival Brett Favre’s annual waffling over whether to retire or continue playing, which Aaron Rodgers seems to have inherited.

