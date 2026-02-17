Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 100-101 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede vs. Mike Outlaw for the Crown of Glory Title, Blair Onyx vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Sierra vs. Maggie Lee

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 100-101)

Taped January 30, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Pageant

Premiered February 8, 2026, and February 15, 2026 via YouTube.com

There was only a two-week gap between the final episode from the December taping (No. 99) and the first episode of this taping (No. 100).

This is a smaller venue than the one used at the last taping; I’ve seen matches from this venue as well. It’s darker and smaller, and the crowd might barely be 100. It has a high ceiling, and the ring was well-lit, though. We do have commentary, but one of the two men is really quiet and almost inaudible.

Episode 100

1. Heather Reckless vs. Shazza McKenzie. Heather wore white gear that looked like blood had been dripped over the top. (A very Halloween look!) They pounded fists to open, but then Heather punched her in the face and we’re underway! They traded rollups. Heather hit a Lungblower to the chest out of the corner at 2:00, and she was in control and kept Shazza grounded. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks on the ring apron and were both down at 4:30. Shazza hit a series of Yes Kicks as Heather was in the ropes.

Shazza got underneath her in a corner and hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Heather hit a suplex into the turnbuckles, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Shazza tied her up on the mat and cranked back on Heather’s head.

Maggie Lee appeared out of nowhere and distracted the ref. It allowed Heather to slam Shazza’s head onto a title belt and score the cheap pin. Good action.

Heather Reckless defeated Shazza McKenzie at 7:59.

2. Bruss Hamilton vs. Ethan Price. Bruss has a wide, muscular body; he must have a significant weight advantage on the “big, strong boy” Price. They locked up, and Bruss easily shoved Price to the mat. Price hit some blows to the ribs and a dropkick on the knee at 1:30. Bruss made a cocky, one-footed cover, and he kept Price grounded. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 4:30. Ethan got up and hit some punches.

Price tried a dive through the ropes, but Bruss caught him, and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Ethan hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a spin kick into the corner at 6:00. They had an awkward exchange where Price couldn’t float over on a pin attempt. He hit a German Suplex for the pin! (I thought we were having a double pin, as I think Price’s shoulders also were down.) Bluntly, that should have been a bit better, considering how experienced both guys are.

Ethan Price defeated Bruss Hamilton at 6:47.

3. Kody Lane vs. Rahim De La Suede vs. Mike Outlaw for the Crown of Glory Title. Outlaw just returned from an injury that kept him out for several months. Rahim (think Je’Von Evans in build and style) is more slender than his opponents here, but he’s become really popular in the past year. He hit a dropkick on Outlaw and some quick kicks. Kody hit a Lionsault Press on Rahim. He slammed Rahim to the mat and hit a senton for a nearfall at 1:30.

Outlaw hit a pounce on Rahim and a flying back elbow on Kody. Mike hit a clothesline in the corner on Rahim and got a nearfall at 4:00. Mike rolled to the floor and whipped Kody into a guardrail. In the ring, Mike caught Rahim and hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall. Kody hit a slingshot senton on Outlaw for a nearfall at 5:30. Rahim hit a double missile dropkick, and everyone was down. Rahim hit a German Suplex on Outlaw, then another one at 7:30.

Rahim hit a third German Suplex and was fired up. Lane dropped Rahim with a hard chop. Rahim hit a tornado DDT. He dove through the ropes onto both opponents. However, he missed a frog splash in the ring. Outlaw missed a top-rope elbow drop. Kody missed his one-footed Lionsault. Rahim hit a Canadian Destroyer on Kody, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 9:30, but Outlaw got a chair and repeatedly struck Rahim with it. Kody and Outlaw traded forearm strikes.

Mike pushed Lane into a chair wedged in the corner, then he hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 11:00. Rahim hit a leaping Flatliner on Kody, then he traded forearm strikes with Outlaw. Rahim hit a leaping inverted DDT on Outlaw, then a top-rope 450 Splash, but the ref was pulled from the ring! Outlaw got a cane and struck Kody in the head with it.

Rahim tried a leaping DDT on Outlaw, but Mike blocked it. Outlaw hit a suplex into the corner on Rahim, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, but Kody hit a senton to break it up. Kody immediately hit a Jay Driller to pin Rahim. That was really good action; all three came out looking good here.

Kody Lane defeated Rahim De La Suede and Mike Outlaw in a three-way to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 15:01.

Episode 101

1. Sean Logan vs. Dan the Dad. I’ve seen Logan frequently in Chicago’s AAW, but this might be his debut in Glory Pro. The bell rang, but fashion icon Locan, wearing a shiny golden shirt, didn’t want to set down his phone. Dan tied up the left arm, and he hit a suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Logan mounted Dan and repeatedly punched him. Dan hit some chops. Logan hit a Lungblower to the back at 3:30. Sean got his phone again and had it in his hand as he stomped on Dan. Dan hit a series of jab punches, then a DDT for a nearfall.

Logan hit a tilt-a-whirl slam for a nearfall. Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block, but Logan rolled through and got a nearfall. Logan hit a Lungblower to the chest and a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Dan hit a Flatliner as Logan’s feet were on the ropes. Dan hit a backpack stunner for the pin! However, the O’Neill twins immediately jumped into the ring and attacked Dan. Ethan Price made the save.

Dan the Dad defeated Sean Logan at 7:49.

2. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews must have at least three sets of tag titles right now, but only brought these belts to the ring. Lopes and Matthews opened with basic reversals. Bang and Quest, who share a quite similar look, entered and tied up at 1:30. Quest hit a dropkick. B&M hit some quick team moves on Parker. Bang hit his elevated axe kick to the back of Lopes’ neck at 4:30.

Matthews hit some chops on Lopes and kept him in their corner. Quest got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block at 7:00. Quest leapt off of Matthews’ back and hit a huracanrana on Bang! Nice! Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex on Quest. Bang and Lopes got back in and traded blows. Davey hit a handspring-back-elbow. He went for a fisherman’s suplex, but Lopes awkwardly blocked it; I don’t think that’s how it was supposed to go! Anthony applied an ankle lock on Bang at 10:00. Quest and Lopes hit some stereo kicks on Bang and got a nearfall.

Bang nailed a Lionsault Press on Lopes. Quest and Lopes hit stereo German Suplexes, and they traded more German Suplexes until they all collapsed. Quest rolled up Matthews for a nearfall at 12:30. Matthews and Quest traded forearm strikes. Lopes hit a pop-up powerbomb on Matthews. Bang hit a springboard clothesline on Lopes. Matthews hit a doublestomp on Quest. B&M hit their stereo doublestomps to Quest’s back for a nearfall, but Lopes made the save, and they were all down again.

Quest hit a fadeaway stunner on Bang. Lopes hit a German Suplex on Matthews for a nearfall. The challengers hit a doublestomp-and-neckbreaker combo for a nearfall on Bang, but August made the save. Matthews accidentally kicked Bang at 16:30! Bang hit a Poison Rana. Matthews hit a second-rope superplex. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Quest, then, the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was a lot of fun.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Quest Parker and Anthony Lopes to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 17:31.

3. Blair Onyx vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Sierra vs. Maggie Lee in a four-way. I wrote their names in order of appearance. Blair wore her Spider-Woman-themed gear. Sierra is a bit like Dani Luna — a powerhouse who is just a bit thicker than her opponents, and she barked at the crowd. Maggie came out last, and she wore her TNA Tag Team Title belt. At about 5’11”, Lee just stands out as so much taller than the other three opponents. Sierra kicked Tootie in the gut, and we’re underway! Maggie backed Blair into a corner and kicked her.

No tags in this one; everyone was brawling in the ring. Tootie hit a spinning kick to Maggie’s jaw at 1:30. Blair tied up the legs of both Sierra and Tootie; Maggie broke it up. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick. Sierra hit a German Suplex on Tootie, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 3:30. Sierra hit a diving back elbow in the corner on Tootie. Maggie hit a running knee to the side of Sierra’s head for a nearfall. Blair hit a spin kick in the corner on Tootie, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 6:00.

Blair set up for a Sister Abigail, but Sierra made the save. Tootie sprinted to three different corners to hit running kicks. Blair hit a Flatliner on Tootie. She tied Maggie and Sierra in a double Muta Lock at 8:00! Nice! Tootie kicked Blair in the stomach to break that up. Tootie hit a spin kick to Sierra’s head. Maggie rolled up Tootie out of nowhere for the pin! We didn’t have a view of it, but it appears Maggie had a handful of tights. Heather Reckless jumped in the ring to celebrate with Maggie. That was a lot of action in a match of that length.

Maggie Lee defeated Blair Onyx, Sierra, and Tootie Lynn in a four-way at 8:46.

* Maggie got on the mic and said she should be the Glory Pro champion now. She criticized Laynie Luck for not showing up tonight and said Laynie is scared of her. She challenged Laynie to a tag match on February 22.

Final Thoughts: Two really sharp episodes. I’ll go with the three-way for the Crown of Glory Title ahead of the tag title match, but a lot to like here across all six matches. No new faces; everyone is a regular in the Midwest scene.

I want to stress that the production was really good at this taping — the fans are in the shadows, but the ring was really well-lit. As I noted, the volume on the commentary team needed to be a bit louder, though. Episode 100 was 48 minutes, and Episode 101 was 56 minutes. For much of the past year, episodes have generally been 30-35 minutes.