Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 102-103 results: Vetter’s review of Elegance Brand vs. Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck for the TNA Knockouts Tag Titles and the Glory Pro Women’s Title, Glory Pro Tag Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 102-103)

Taped February 22, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri, at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered March 1 and March 8, 2026 via YouTube.com



These shows are free on their YouTube channel. These matches come from a new taping in St. Louis on Feb. 22. This is a two-level room with a high ceiling and the crowd was maybe 300. Lighting is pretty good.

Ascend, Episode 102

1. Stallion Rogers vs. Myung-Jae Lee. Again, Rogers was Curt Stallion in a short NXT run. Basic reversals early on. Rogers hit some Facewash kicks in the corner at 3:00 and a knee drop for a nearfall. He hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner and was in charge early on. He hit a German Suplex at 5:30 and kept Lee grounded. Lee fired up and hit some clotheslines and a top-rope Meteora. Lee hit his own hesitation dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00.

Rogers shook the ropes to cause Lee to fall off the top turnbuckle and be crotched. Rogers immediately hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 8:30. They traded chops. Rogers hit a German Suplex, but Lee hit a running Claymore Kick and they were both down. Lee hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 11:00. He hit a spin kick to the head. Rogers ducked another kick and hit a piledriver for the pin. Good action.

Stallion Rogers defeated Myung-Jae Lee at 11:56.

* Backstage, Ethan Price was over-excited while talking to Dan the Dad. Dan told Ethan that “you may not need your dad anymore.” Price rejected that idea and he told Dan they should “do a gimmick.” Dan said “I don’t do gimmicks.” Funny. Unclear what Ethan has in mind.

2. TNA Knockouts Champions “The Elegance Brand” Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee vs. “The Collab” Glory Pro Women’s Champion Laynie Luck and Shazza McKenzie in a winner-take-all match. The TNA Knockouts Tag Titles are on the line, as is Laynie’s Glory Pro Women’s Title. Heather and Maggie came out to the Elegance Brand theme song. Laynie also had her WWE ID Women’s Title belt with her; that’s not on the line! These four have all fought multiple, multiple times. Maggie and Laynie opened, and Luck knocked her down with a shoulder tackle.

The Collab hit stereo basement dropkicks. Maggie hit a leaping buttbump on Laynie for a nearfall at 2:30, then a superkick and a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Shazza hit a running knee to the back of Heather’s head, then some Yes Kicks in the ropes. Maggie dropped Shazza face-first on the ring apron at 4:30, and those two brawled on the floor. Heather got a nearfall on Shazza in the ring and stomped on her. “She may be tiny, but she’s vicious,” a commentator said. Maggie tagged in and got a nearfall on Shazza.

The commentators noted that Laynie could lose her title if Shazza is pinned. Laynie got a hot tag at 6:30 and hit some clotheslines and punches. Luck hit a suplex and a rope-assisted swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. Shazza slammed Maggie to the mat, and Laynie dropped Maggie ribs-first over Shazza’s knees for a nearfall at 8:00. Maggie hit a doublestomp to Shazza’s back. Shazza hit a back suplex on Maggie. Maggie hit a release German Suplex on Shazza. Maggie hit a Tombstone Piledriver to pin Shazza! Maggie wins Laynie’s belt, even though Luck wasn’t pinned!

“The Elegance Brand” Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee defeated “The Collab” Shazza McKenzie and Laynie Luck at 9:12 to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles, and Maggie Lee wins the Glory Pro Women’s Title.

Ascend, Episode 103

1. Nixi XS vs. Tootie Lynn. Nixi is a fashionista, and the commentators noted she hasn’t been here lately. Standing switches to open. Nixi repeatedly slammed Tootie’s face into the mat, and she planted her foot in Lynn’s throat. She hit a swinging kick in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall at 3:30. Tootie hit a hard back elbow. Nixi put her in a straitjacket choke at 5:00. Lynn hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, then a running kick in the corner and a Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Tootie hit a spin kick to the head for the pin.

Tootie Lynn defeated Nixi XS at 6:53.

* More of the scenes between Ethan Price and Dan the Dad. Ethan suggested doing a sports gimmick, or a boat captain gimmick, or a biker gang gimmick. Dan wasn’t feeling the ideas. This was lighthearted and fun. They settled on being construction workers!

2. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Cordell Cain and Chris Hendrix for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. I believe Bang and Matthews currently hold FOUR sets of tag team titles. I’ve noted before that Cordell dresses like 1998 WCW-era Raven, with the flannel shirt around his waist. He opened against Matthews. Hendrix entered and traded quick reversals with Bang. Hendrix hit a running back elbow in the corner on Matthews. The challengers hit stereo huracanranas; the champs hit stereo pump kicks at 2:00.

The champs backed Hendrix into their corner and took turns kicking him. Bang hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 4:00. They hit their top-rope team doublestomps for a nearfall. Hendrix flipped both men! Cain got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Bang, then a basement dropkick and double stomp on Matthews at 6:00. Cain hit a double stunner and a Sliced Bread from the corner. The heel commentator compared Cain to a young Brian Kendrick. Bang hit a Blockbuster, and Matthews hit a Swanton Bomb, then a brainbuster on Cain, and suddenly everyone was down at 7:30.

Bang hit a spin kick on Cain, then a handspring-back-elbow. Cain hit a huracanrana on Bang. Matthews missed a second Swanton Bomb. Hendrix missed a moonsault. Bang missed a 450 Splash. Cain hit a top-rope corkscrew moonsault at 9:00, but Matthews made the save. Cain hit a double stomp on Davey for a nearfall. Hendrix accidentally hit a spin kick on Cain! Hendrix and Matthews hit stereo clotheslines. Matthews hit a Cave In double stomp. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Cain, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was really good.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Cordell Cain and Chris Hendrix to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 10:40.

Final Thoughts: A pretty good set of matches. Both main events were sharp. All six women here have worked against each other before, and it shows. Along with these tag titles, Bang and Matthews are the IWTV champs, along with champions in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling and Ohio’s Unsanctioned Pro. (Am I missing any others?)

These are fun shows. The wrestling is good, and the production is definitely above average now. Each episode was about a half-hour long.