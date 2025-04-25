TNA Rebellion lineup: Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian in a three-way for the TNA World Championship headlines Sunday’s pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California at the Galen Center.

-Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian in a three-way for the TNA World Championship

-Masha Slamovich vs. Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Moose vs. El Hijo del Viking vs. Leon Slater vs. Matt Cardona vs. KC Navarro vs. Sidney Akeem in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Title

-Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali in a falls count anywhere match

-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Dani Luna and Jody Threat vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in a four-way for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young for the TNA International Championship

-(Pre-Show) The Walk With Elijah open challenge

-(Pre-Show) Xia Brookside, Lei Ying Lee, and Rosemary vs. “Fatal Influence” Fallon Hennley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx

Powell's POV: The Rebellion pay-per-view price is listed at $39.99 via TrillerTV.com. The 60-minute countdown show will be available on TNA+ and social media.