TNA Rebellion, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, JT Smith, Chubby Dudley

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Rebellion will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California at Galen Center. The show is headlined by Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Ethan Page in a three-way for the TNA Championship. John Moore will be in attendance at the show, so join me for the live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the beginning of the main card at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Forth Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The show features the fallout from WrestleMania 41. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Smackdown in Fort Worth and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-JT Smith is 58.

-Chubby Dudley (Bay Ragni) is 55.