04/03 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle returns, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, Omos vs. Elias, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar attacks Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle returns, Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio, U.S. Champion Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, Omos vs. Elias, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali, and more (40:58)…

Click here to stream or download the April 3 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.