AEW Revolution lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view 

March 9, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena.

-MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship (Page can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship ever again if he loses)

-Thekla vs. Kris Statlander in a best of three falls match for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship with no time limit

-Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Mistico for the AEW Trios Titles

-ROH World Champion Bandido vs. Andrade El Idolo in a non-title match

-Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

-Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir with everyone banned from ringside

-(Pre-Show) Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale

Powell’s POV: Big Boom AJ also stated that he will be wrestling at Revolution. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or at the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

