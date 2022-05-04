NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Spring Breakin’ themed edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 661,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 577,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 33rd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The WWE Evil episode on Stephanie McMahon that followed NXT delivered 362,000 viewers and finished 74th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.08 rating. The cable ratings were once again dominated by NBA Playoff games, which took the top two spots and the ninth spots in Tuesday’s ratings.