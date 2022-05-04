Vince Russo on who came up with the WWE Brawl For All concept, wanting JBL to lose, Bart Gunn winning the tournament and then losing to Butterbean at WrestleMania

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

Who came up with Brawl For All: “I remember, bro. It was me, Bradshaw, and I’m almost positive Kevin Kelly was the third person there. And bro, Bradshaw just made this statement with a big smile on his face. He meant it 100 percent, and he basically said, if this shit were real, I would kick everybody’s ass in the locker room. And when he said it, bro, I kind of like snickered, because my mind kind of went through a quick card catalog of who was in the locker room. And I’m saying to myself, bro, that’s really easy to say. Anybody could say that, and anybody could make that claim, but backing that up is something that would be totally different. Those were the thoughts that ran through my head When Bradshaw made that statement.”

The Brawl For All concept: “So when Russo and [Ed] Ferrara sit at Vince’s [McMahon] dining room table with him, it’s rapid fire. It’s idea after idea after idea because Vince has nothing. Me and Ed have an agenda. There are things we really want on the show and we’re really going to push. And Brawl was one of the things on the list that day, based on what Bradshaw said. This is a standalone. This is totally separate. So whether we do the Brawl for All or not, doesn’t matter. We’re still selling our show. When I’m pitching that, I have no idea what Vince’s response is going to be. So when I throw a Brawl for All out there, first of all, as I said, it wasn’t oh by the way, this was not important to the show. Number two, it was just another idea on a list of many. And number three, I don’t know how Vince is going to react to it.”

On wanting JBL to lose: Bro, I knew he wasn’t going to win it. I knew Bradshaw. And bro, listen, with all due respect, I’m a New Yorker. Bradshaw is one of those Texas guys, okay, bro. I’m sorry, bro, but he came across as a big mouth Texan who was full of shit. And bro, as soon as those words came out of his mouth, I knew in my mind, bro, no, you couldn’t beat up everybody in the locker room. Bro, no, you’re not as tough as this front you’re putting on. I did not believe for one second. And then, bro, especially when I started seeing Bart [Gunn] knock people out, I’m like, bro, you’re not going to beat them. Never, bro, did I think he was going to win.”

On Bart Gunn winning Brawl For All: “I was shocked by how hard Bart hit him. Oh, my God. That’s what Bart going over did not shock me, how hard he hit him. Like, I was like, holy shit. That’s when I woke up. Like, bro, this guy is a killer. He, like, went through this thing without saying anything. And when I saw that, I was like, oh, my God, bro. To this day, I’ve never seen anybody hit that hard.”

On Butterbean beating Bart Gunn: “When you look in at that match, bro, Bart Gunn goes in there and he tries to box Butterbean. And, bro, I remember my first conversation with Bart after that knockout was him telling me, ‘I should have never done that. I don’t know why I did that. I don’t know why I trained with him. He changed my form. I went in there and I tried to box Butterbean. I should have never done that.’ I mean, that’s what Bart told me after the fact, and that made all the sense in the world. I mean, I absolutely agreed with him 1000 percent, but I mean, my God, bro, this him being fed to Butterbean, that’s a hard pill for me to swallow, bro.”

