6/16 NXT UK TV results: Trent Seven addresses his future, Noam Dar and Sha Samuels vs. Damon Kemp and Wolfgang, Lash Legend vs. Myla Grace, Josh Morrell vs. Tiger Turan

June 16, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed June 16, 2022 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Tiger Turan defeated Josh Morrell

2. Lash Legend defeated Myla Grace

3. Damon Kemp and Wolfgang beat Noam Dar and Sha Samuels

Trent Seven low-blowed longtime partner Tyler Bate in the final segment, putting an end to the Moustache Mountain tag team.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons is off again this week. His written and audio reviews should return next week.

