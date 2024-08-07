WWE SummerSlam poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event received an A grade from 51 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote.

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship won the best match of the night honors with 35 percent of the vote. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as special referee finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I gave SummerSlam B grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Only six percent of our voters gave the show a below average grade. I agree with the voters’ choice for best match of the night.

The 2023 SummerSlam received a B grade from 43 percent of our voters, and C finished second with 23 percent. SummerSlam 2022 received an A grade vote from 61 percent of the voters. SummerSlam 2021 received a majority B grade from 38 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.