AEW Dynamite results (8/7): Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett in an anything goes match with Ricky Steamboat as a special guest

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 253)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina at LJVM Coliseum

Aired live August 7, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Ring announcer Justin Roberts stood in the ring and then MJF made his entrance. Roberts introduced MJF once he was inside the ring. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary. Will Ospreay was shown watching the match on a backstage television. Kyle Fletcher made his entrance…

1. AEW American Champion MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher in an eliminator match. Don Callis sat in on commentary for the match. The bell rang and then MJF rolled to ringside and grabbed a mic. MJF told Fletcher to lock up like a man and threatened to leave if he failed to do so.

MJF returned to the ring and then kicked Fletcher rather than lock up with him. Fletcher caught MJF in an inside cradle for a two count. MJF, who wore stars and stripes gear, escaped Fletcher’s tombstone piledriver attempt and then wrenched his arm over the top rope.

A short time later, Fletcher hit a side slam for a two count. Fletcher followed up with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Fletcher went up top, but MJF rolled back to the floor. Fletcher went to the apron and threw a kick at MJF before going up top again and then executed a moonsault.

Fletcher got MJF back inside the ring and went up top. MJF rolled back to the floor and took a seat in a chair against the barricade. MJF begged off and then ate punches and a chop. Fletcher backed up and then charged MJF, who tripped him into the chair and barricade.

MJF got Fletcher seated on the chair and tried to hit him with a running knee strike, but Fletcher moved and then MJF tumbled over the barricade. Fletcher launched off the barricade and hit a senton before posing in the crowd.

Back in the ring, Fletcher hit a top rope elbow drop for a near fall. Fletcher played to the crowd and then MJF wrenched bad arm again. MJF rolled Fletcher into a pin for a near fall. MJF double stomped Fletcher’s arm while Fletcher was holding on to the top rope.

MJF put Fletcher down with a Hammerlock DDT for another near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. MJF spat in Fletcher’s face. Fletcher slapped MJF repeatedly. Fletcher blocked a kick, but MJF poked his eye. Fletcher superkicked MJF, who came right back with a Destroyer. Fletcher came right back with a clothesline.

MJF applied the Salt of the Earth, but Fletcher rolled him into a pin for a two count. Fletcher lawn darted MJF into a corner of the ring. Fletcher hit MJF with a kick in the corner and then sat him on the top rope.

MJF bit Fletcher and then set up for a tombstone piledriver that Fletcher avoided. MJF went for a Panama Sunrise, but Fletcher sat down on him for a two count. Fletcher hit an inverted piledriver for a two count.

Don Callis walked to ringside and protested the count, then tossed the stupid screwdriver to Fletcher. Callis distracted the referee while Fletcher thought about using the screwdriver before tossing it aside. MJF low-blowed Fletcher, hit him with a Kangaroo Kick, and then finished him off with a brainbuster…

AEW American Champion MJF defeated Kyle Fletcher in 17:40 in an eliminator match.

After the match, Will Ospreay managed to get out of his barricaded dressing room. In the ring, MJF hit the referee with his title belt. MJF had his Dynamite Diamond Ring on and then struck Fletcher with it.

MJF threw punches at Fletcher, who bled from the forehead. MJF looked into the camera and said he was going to do what Ospreay didn’t have the balls to do. MJF set up for a Tiger Driver, but Ospreay ran out before MJF could perform the move. Ospreay cradled the head of Fletcher. The trainer and Callis entered the ring. The trainer checked on Fletcher while Callis asked Ospreay where he had been…

Powell’s POV: Man, they just won’t let go of Callis’s lame screwdriver. This was a strong show opening match with the expected approach of MJF beating up Ospreay’s buddy to get to Ospreay. If Ospreay hits MJF with the Tiger Driver at Wembley Stadium, I can already see wheelchair bound MJF’s follow-up promos.

A Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett video package aired with comments from both men about their anything goes match. Danielson said he was bothered by Jarrett questioning whether he would go all in for All In. Danielson also said he was happy that Ricky Steamboat was a special guest. Brief comments aired from Steamboat…

Maria May made her entrance while her opponents was already inside the ring. May brought her Owen Hart Cup title belt and a high heel shoe with her…

2. Mariah May vs. Viva Van. May headbutted Van to start the match. May dominated the match heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] Van got some offense during the break, but May regained control coming out of it. May hit a hip attack. May clubbed Van’s head, kissed her, and then hit her with a running knee strike. May hit Mayday and followed up with Storm Zero before getting the three count.

Mariah May beat Viva Van in 6:30.

After the match a crew member passed a gift wrapped poster board to May. She removed the paper and it was a photo of Toni Storm cradling her head. The back of the poster board read “Die Mariah Die”. Storm showed up and attacked May. Storm wanted to hit her with the high heel, but several referees and a couple of security guards intervened. They had a pull apart brawl. Storm held up the sign after May was out of the ring…

Powell’s POV: A showcase win for May that went a little longer than it needed to with the commercial break. The post match angle got over nicely with the live crowd, which got behind Storm.

A video aired with Jack Perry watching footage of Darby Allin setting him on fire during Anarchy in the Arena, and then threatening to set him on fire during the Blood & Guts match. Perry said everything in life has a price, but the question is how much you are willing to sacrifice for it… [C]

Darby Allin stood backstage and said people have asked him why he didn’t just set Jack Perry on fire and be done with it. Allin said it was simple, Allin wouldn’t show up at All In. Allin listed upcoming shows and said Perry didn’t have to show up for them, but added that he has to show up at Wembley…

Bryan Keith made his entrance. Chris Jericho’s music played and then he came out with Big Bill and they headed to the broadcast table, which was on the stage. Jericho said the EVPs kicked Taz out for this match. Katsuyori Shibata made his entrance…

3. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith. Keith stalled while removing his pre-match attire. When the referee held Shibata back, Keith attacked him to start the match. Jericho said he broke his pinky during his match with Minoru Suzuki and said Dave Meltzer still gave the match four stars.

Keith targeted the left arm of Shibata. Keith dropped both knees on the arm at ringside, then looked into the camera and barked, “Respect Chris Jericho.” Keith continued to work over Shibata’s arm heading into a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Shibata ate a headbutt, but then tripped Keith and planted him face first. Shibata threw a big chop and then put Keith in a claw hold. Shibata took Keith down and put him in a crossarm breaker for a submission win.

Katsuyori Shibata beat Bryan Keith in roughly 7:20.

After the match, Chris Jericho and Big Bill rushed the ring and put the boots to Shibata. Keith and Bill held Shibata while Jericho set up for a belt shot with the FTW Title. A small “We want Hook” chant broke out.

Hook made his entrance and there was a big pop. Keith rolled out of the ring. Hook cleared Big Bill from the ring and then threw punches and forearms at Jericho until Bill and Keith pulled their leader to safety…

Powell’s POV: A good return for Hook. I assume this is leading to a trios match at All In. Will Samoa Joe return from filming Twisted Metal 2 in time for Wembley Stadium? If not, who will the third man be on Hook and Shibata’s team?

Orange Cassidy was interviewed by Renee Paquette, who noted that the other members of The Conglomeration were not at the building due to travel issues. Cassidy said he would go through with his scheduled match against Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos. He said he had a couple of local boys who were looking for a fight. Cassidy asked Paquette if she would wrestle for him and she said no…

Excalibur hyped Jim Ross’s sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland… [C]

Hangman Page was interviewed by Paquette in the backstage area. She brought up his loss to Darby Allin and said he hasn’t been getting the results he wanted. Page said there’s one man he wants, but there’s been a bunch of dumbasses getting in his way. Page said he would get what he wants…

Jim Ross’s sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland aired. Ross said he was excited about what the fans would see and he worried that some didn’t know what they would be seeing. Swerve spoke about how motivated he is.

[Hour Two] Swerve spoke of opening last year’s All In to headlining the show this year. Ross asked Swerve if he had any remorse of some of the controversial things he’s done. Swerve said if you knock on the door long enough and they don’t let you in, you have to make noise and then people will finally listen.

Swerve spoke about how physical his match with Bryan Danielson will be. Ross mentioned that Danielson is talking like this will be it win, lose, or draw. Swerve said that if the situations were reversed, would Danielson or anyone else care that he would be on his way out. Swerve said they shouldn’t and neither will he.

Swerve said he doesn’t really care about Danielson being a father. Ross said he thinks will be the toughest match that Swerve has. Swerve questioned why and then asked what will happen when Danielson’s body gives out on him. Ross asked if Swerve can beat Danielson. Swerve said he can and will. Swerve said Danielson’s legacy will belong to him…

Orange Cassidy made his entrance to “Jane” and then FTR’s entrance followed. The heel trio of Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos were accompanied by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett…

4. Orange Cassidy and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett). Taven and Bennett hopped the barricade and watched from the front row. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The babyface team took turns working over Strong heading into an early PIP break. [C]

Taven and Bennett hopped the barricade and put the boots to Harwood while the referee was distracted. Rush, who wore a t-shirt, ran Cassidy into the barricade heading into another PIP break. [C] Cassidy executed a nice DDT on Mortos. Cassidy set up for his finisher and was distracted by Strong.

Excalibur announced that there will be a Casino Gauntlet match for a shot at the AEW World Championship held at AEW All In.

Rush, who was no longer wearing a t-shirt, got a near fall on Harwood. Mortos went for a dive on Cassidy at ringside, but he moved, causing Mortos to take out Taven and Bennett in the front row.

Rush set up for his finisher on Harwood, but Cassidy hit him with an Orange Punch. Rush sold it for a second and then dropped Cassidy with a punch. FTR hit Rush with The Shatter Machine and then Harwood pinned Rush…

Orange Cassidy and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos in 16:50.

After the match, “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens came out. Caster’s mic didn’t work. Harwood said he respects what Caster and Bowens have done for AEW, but this goes beyond AEW. Security came out and stood in front of The Acclaimed. Harwood said he’s not as good on the mic as The Acclaimed. He told them to break through the wall and fight. Another pull apart brawl took place…

Powell’s POV: The usual good ring work, but this felt like a time filler more than anything because the wrestlers involved don’t really have much of a storyline beef with one another. I was as surprised as anyone when Rush took the pin. It’s good that he’s willing to do it, but I don’t really understand why he took the loss rather than Strong (Mortos just pinned Mark Briscoe so it would have been counterproductive to have him lose).

Highlights aired from Collision of The Patriarchy being stuck between House of Black and Bullet Club Gold…

“The Patriarchy” Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch delivered a backstage promo. Cage spoke about HOB and BCG wanting to face them for the AEW Trios Titles. Cage said he made some calls and got HOB vs. BCG booked in a match to determine the No. 1 contenders on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Cage said the winners will face The Patriarchy at All In. Cage said he would be the special referee for the Collision match… [C]

A Hologram video package aired…

Kamille made her entrance with Mercedes Mone to Mone’s entrance theme. Kamille’s opponents were already inside the ring…

5. Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter in a handicap match. Hao and Carter got a few kicks in, but Kamille dominated the rest of the match. Kamille put one of them in a Torture Rack bomb and then slammed her to the mat. Kamille slammed the other woman onto the first woman and pinned them both.

Kamille defeated Jazmyne Hao and Clara Carter in 1:40 in a handicap match.

After the match, Mone told the crowd to say hello to “The Brickhouse” Kamille, who then tossed both opponents out of the ring. Mone told the crowd to say hello to their CEO. Mone said not to worry about Britt Baker because the EVPs suspended her and they don’t have to worry about her until All In.

Mone told the crowd again that Baker wasn’t there. Mone said her titles show that she’s the best in AEW. Tony Schiavone stood on the stage and said Christopher Daniels just informed him that Tony Khan overruled The Elite and lifted the suspension of Baker. Schiavone said Baker was available via satellite.

Britt Baker appeared on the big screen and said Mone can’t stop her. She said she follows through with things to the end, unlike Mone, who takes her ball and goes home. Baker said AEW is just the flavor of the month for Mone, whereas AEW is her home.

Baker said she will win the TNT Title and become the first woman to beat Mone in AEW. Baker wondered how she would get her hands on Mone. Baker said she’ll figure out a way and you can trust her because she’s a doctor. Baker closed with her DMD line…

Powell’s POV: The handicap match win for Kamille was a fine way to continue to build her up as the muscle for Mone. Unfortunately, Mone’s promo was ice cold and the crowd treated it as such. Baker’s promo was fine and well received. If nothing else, AEW is doing a much better job of building up the featured matches for All In well in advance of the show this time around.

A video package aired on Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. Excalibur said their match was 18 days away, but the Dynamite main event was just moments away… [C]

Excalibur recapped highlights of Claudio Castagnoli winning a three-way on Collision to earn an AEW Continental Championship match. Excalibur announced that Kazuchika Okada and Castagnoli will go face-to-face on next week’s Dynamite…

Ricky Steamboat made his entrance to a nice reaction. Bryan Danielson’s entrance followed. As Danielson stood on the stage, Jeff Jarrett came out and hit him from behind with a chair, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal came out. Jeff pushed Karen toward Lethal.

6. Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett in an anything goes match. Ricky Steamboat sat in on commentary. Jarrett brought Danielson to the ring and hit him with a chair at ringside. Jarrett continued to rough him Danielson as they fought in the crowd. Danielson came back with punches and then chased Jarrett up the steps.

Danielson and Jarrett fought into the concourse area. Jarrett threw a trash bucket at Danielson, who then used some of the debris as a weapon. Jarrett kicked Danielson in the balls. Jarrett suplexed Danielson onto one of the trash buckets. Both men brawled their way back into the arena heading into a PIP break. [C]

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana were shown watching the match on a backstage television. Danielson and Jarrett were back in the ring coming out of the break. Danielson took offensive control and hit Jarrett with a suicide dive at ringside. Danielson sat Jarrett on a chair against the barricade and threw kicks at him.

Danielson went for a move off the apron, but Jarrett threw a chair at his legs. Jarrett rolled Danielson back inside the ring and targeted his right knee. Danielson came back with a superplex. Danielson followed up with a missile dropkick. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Jarrett took Danielson down and applied a Figure Four. Danielson grabbed a chair and slammed it overJarrett’s knees to break the hold. Jarrett hit a terrible looking Stroke on the chair for a near fall. Jarrett put Danielson in a Sharpshooter.

[Overrun] Danielson countered into the LeBell Lock, which Jarrett escaped. Danielson and Jarrett traded punches. Danielson avoided The Stroke and shoved Jarrett into a chair that was wedged in the corner. Danielson put a chair in front of his knee while performing a Busakiu Knee and then got the three count.

Bryan Danielson defeated Jeff Jarrett in 16:00 in an anything goes match.

After the match, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt came out to check on Jarrett, while Wheeler Yuta and Ricky Steamboat checked on Danielson. Jarrett had a lot of blood on his jawline and was helped to his feet by Steamboat and his crew. Danielson applauded Jarrett, and then Steamboat raised both of their arms. Danielson and Jarrett shook hands and hugged.

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and a dancing Prince Nana made their entrance. Swerve spoke as he walked down the ramp. Swerve said they just saw three TBS legends in Jarrett, Steamboat, and himself. Swerve said they are three men who have defined pro wrestling on the network.

Swerve entered the ring and said Danielson is one of the greatest of all-time. He said that’s why it will be great for him and a huge honor when he retires him at Wembley Stadium and Danielson’s legacy becomes his. Swerve said he wouldn’t hesitate to deliver the kill shot.

Swerve asked Danielson how he was doing. He said if that’s what Jarrett did, then imagine what he would do to him. Swerve said he needed a little warmup and proposed facing Wheeler Yuta next week. Yuta stepped forward. Swerve told Danielson that he wanted him to have a front row seat while he shows him why he is the most dangerous man in AEW. Swerve tossed the mic at Yuta’s chest and let it drop, then held up his title belt and went face-to-face with Danielson…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable main event that seemed to mean a lot to the two wrestlers involved. I was hoping that Swerve would actually challenge the sympathetic Jarrett and destroy him to get under Danielson’s skin, but I suppose that might be pushing it too far if they want Swerve to remain a babyface. Yuta is a good wrestler and all, but I can’t say that Swerve getting the better of him in front of Danielson sounds all that appealing.

Overall, this was a decent show with good bookend matches. They really need to establish what Danielson’s plan is. Swerve spoke about how Danielson has been talking like he will walk away regardless of whether he wins or loses at Wembley, which makes the retirement end of the match stipulation feel pretty worthless. I will have more to say in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Let me know what you thought of Dynamite by grading it below.