AEW Rampage lineup: Late start time for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT Championship

-Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia

-The Bollywood Boyz vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

-Taya Valkyrie’s in-ring debut

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight on TNT at 10:30CT/11:30ET or after the conclusion of the network’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament games. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons), though this one might be pushed back to Saturday depending on the show’s start time.