AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Road Rager themed episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 761,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 939,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Ouch on that viewership number. There was no NBA Final game last night. The first game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final delivered a 1.33 rating with 4.2 million viewers for ABC. Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.34 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.43 rating on USA Network while running opposite the NBA Finals. The June 18, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 552,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (the episode aired on a Friday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs).