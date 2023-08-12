AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles

-Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

-Ricky Starks speaks

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).