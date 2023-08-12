AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. CM Punk and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Trios Titles
-Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action
-Ricky Starks speaks
Powell’s POV: Collision will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment