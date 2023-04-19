4/19 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Daddy Ass vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager, Jay White vs. Komander

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 185)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

Aired live April 19, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage while Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in on commentary. Dasha was the ring announcer (Justin Roberts indicated that he tested positive for COVID-19)…

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry made his entrance. Perry started to speak, but he was interrupted the Sammy Guevara’s entrance theme. Guevara headed to the ring. Guevara tried to address Perry, but he was interrupted by the entrance music of Darby Allin, who joined them in the ring.

Darby said out of the other three pillars, he’s known Guevara the longest and actually likes him the most. Allin said that the perception is that Guevara is least qualified to challenge for a title shot. Allin said that it’s not called the Sting Appreciation Society because they see themselves as equals. Allin said that if Guevara wants to become a world champion, he needs to do it on his own “because I think Chris Jericho is holding you back.”

Allin turned his focus to Perry. Allin questioned whether he goes by Jungle Boy or Jack. Allin said that of the pillars, Perry had to do the least work to get to AEW because he was part of the California clique. Allin admitted that he was jealous of Perry initially, but then when he saw what Perry was all about, he wasn’t intimidated by anything about him.

Perry said there are a lot of kids in the crowd who wear Allin’s face paint. “If they only knew what you were really like,” Perry said. Perry labeled Allin as anti-social and unfriendly, and said that Allin was rude to everyone backstage he doesn’t think is cool. Perry said Allin was only in AEW because he didn’t make it as a skateboarder.

Guevara was shown smirking as he laid over the top turnbuckle. Perry said there wasn’t enough time to get into what a dirtbag Guevara is. Perry said he respects Guevara more than Allin or MJF. He said that for better or worse and then emphasized that it’s always worse, what you see is what you get with Guevara. Perry was censored when he added that Guevara is still a scumbag piece of shit.