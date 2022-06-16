Zac Efron to star in Von Erich family biopic

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Zac Efron is slated to star in The Iron Claw movie that is based on the true story of Von Erich family. Sean Durkin is the writer and director of the film. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication as to which Von Erich family member Efron will play in the film. The rise and fall of the Von Erich family’s pro wrestling dynasty has been chronicled in documentaries over the years and has the potential to make for a strong movie.