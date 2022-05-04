Powell’s NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ Hit List: Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Title, Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Title, The Viking Raiders vs. The Creeds, Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons vs. Natalya and Lash Legend, Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ Hits

Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa for the NXT North American Championship: A very good show opening title defense. There were some terrific near falls and all three men really delivered. My only complaint is that the tower of doom spot looked contrived with Hayes standing on the rope and putting himself in position to take the superplex. Nevertheless, this was the highlight of the night.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. The Viking Raiders: A very good match with a creative finish that gave the Viking Raiders an out for losing. The finish also gave the Creeds a reason to show babyfaces tendencies by showing their displeasure with Roderick Strong for interfering. Will Diamond Mine get a new leader or will the various wrestlers involved simply go their separate ways?

Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller: I have no idea why Frazer is aligned with the Chase U crew, but I guess that alliance gave Waller an out for losing if nothing else. Frazer would have fit right in on the NXT Black and Gold roster. That said, it might actually better for him to be on the NXT 2.0 roster where he can stand out as special because he’s not surrounded by similar sized wrestlers who work the same style.

Natalya and Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons: It was fine when Natalya or Jade were in the ring, which they were for the majority of the match. I’m not sure why NXT creative is hellbent on having the inexperienced Legend and Lyons continue to work with one another.

NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin’ Misses

Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship: The build to the match was terrible, and that played a big part in why the match felt flat and lacked drama. Both wrestlers deserved better than the campy drivel they were asked to make work. This is more of a big picture issue, but it came to mind due to Harland disappearing during the build to this match. Why is pro wresting the only form of scripted entertainment that has characters simply disappear from the storylines without any explanation whatsoever? The shows airing live isn’t even a valid excuse, as they could always write off a character in a pre-tape.

Wendy Choo and Toxic Attraction: First, an asinine video with the cameras inexplicably following Rose to a tanning booth followed by a shitty Loony Tunes skit (completely with a musical score) with Choo sneaking around in her pajamas and changing the timer on Rose’s tanning bed so that she toasted herself. And then they followed up with an eye-rolling beach skit that saw Choo and Roxanne Perez steal the shoes and car keys of Jacey Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Is NXT developing talent for the WWE 24/7 division?

Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo meeting: I enjoy the work of both wrestlers, but it’s asking a lot of viewers to believe that there’s a turf war being fought over who gets to do mob business in NXT. The acting of both men was solid. Unfortunately, NXT’s attempts at producing Lucha Underground style cinematic videos come off more like bad WOW skits. And don’t even get me started on yet another kidnapping taking place on the WWE Performance Center property. I enjoy watching the younger NXT talent improve, but all of this nonsense is starting to make NXT a tough show to enjoy.