CM Punk debuts as recurring character on FX’s “Mayans MC”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star CM Punk (Phil Brooks) made his debut on FX’s “Mayans MC” on Tuesday. Showrunner Elgin James told Gamespot.com that this will not be Punk’s only appearance on the show. “We kind of crafted this for him actually,” James said. “We knew we wanted to get into the storyline with Rocco and to do right by the veterans. And then we kind of were like, ‘well, what are the right ingredients to tell this story? And then this is a perfect opportunity to finally work with Phil. He’s the man.” Read more at GameStop.com.

Powell’s POV: I fell behind last season, but I am a fan of “Mayans” and the “Sons of Anarchy” series that preceded it. This is a really cool gig for Punk, who has also done some movie work and has a recurring role on Heels on Starz. James also spoke more about how the Straight Edge lifestyle led to his friendship with Punk. “Mayans MC” airs Tuesday nights on FX at 9CT/10ET.